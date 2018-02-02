This is why everyone’s wearing red today… and why you should too

NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like just about everyone is sporting something red today, don’t worry, you’re not going crazy.

Friday, February 2nd is national “Go Red For Women” day. It’s an annual campaign by the American Heart Association to raise awareness for heart health.

February is American Heart Month. Did you know that 80 percent of heart disease in women is preventable through diet, exercise and knowing your key health numbers?

Area businesses are getting in the spirit. The Superdome was lit in bright red overnight. Macy’s is also helping out.

The company has a “Wear Red” sale, is selling pins, and offering exclusive red dresses with 10% of proceeds benefiting the AHA.

Since 2004, the retailer has raised a staggering $65 million for the American Heart Association’s signature campaign!

Don't forget something red as you head out the door this morning! We're teaming up with @HeartNOLA and @Macys to #GoRedForWomen and help raise awareness about preventing heart disease. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSx1dt6jMM — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) February 2, 2018

Sporting my red @Macys dress on @WGNOtv today for a very important cause. It's #NationalGoRedDay and @GoRedForWomen is asking us all to help raise awareness about heart disease in women. Here locally, let's all get together to support @heartnola! ❤️❤️❤️ #NOLAGoRed pic.twitter.com/8pLDof31nU — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) February 2, 2018

It's National #WearRedDay — and #GroundhogDay. Winter or spring, #GoRed is always a good look. Let's sport it together. pic.twitter.com/MQz3FSGirw — AHA Life Saver Kids (@lifesaverkids) February 2, 2018

Join DJ Nico, DJ Mikey T & Ozzy and #GoRed! ❤️❤️❤️ We are supporting the American Heart Association for National Wear Red Day and sporting this power color. Show your support and wear red for this worthy cause! #versatileeventdesigns #35thanniversary #fbf #wearredandgive pic.twitter.com/1C760bQeyu — VersatileDJs (@VersatileDJs) February 2, 2018