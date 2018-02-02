This is why everyone’s wearing red today… and why you should too

NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like just about everyone is sporting something red today, don’t worry, you’re not going crazy.
Friday, February 2nd is national “Go Red For Women” day. It’s an annual campaign by the American Heart Association to raise awareness for heart health.
February is American Heart Month. Did you know that 80 percent of heart disease in women is preventable through diet, exercise and knowing your key health numbers?
Area businesses are getting in the spirit. The Superdome was lit in bright red overnight. Macy’s is also helping out.
The company has a “Wear Red” sale, is selling pins, and offering exclusive red dresses with 10% of proceeds benefiting the AHA.
Since 2004, the retailer has raised a staggering $65 million for the American Heart Association’s signature campaign!