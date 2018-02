× RTA announces Carnival and parade detours

New Orleans – The RTA is announcing detours and service adjustments to accommodate parades around the Crescent City.

This runs from Friday, Feb. 2, to Fat Tuesday, Feb 13. The list of changes is available on the RTA’s 2018 Mardi Gras guide.

The agency asks that all parade attendees not place grills, ladders, and other things against the streetcar poles while standing on the streetcar tracks during the parades.