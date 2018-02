Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La - Look who's letting the good times roll.

It's the kids from Cedarwood School in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Take a look at their Mardi Gras parade with what's got to be one of Carnival Season's best ever, Krewe of Kids.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood invites you to watch the Mardi Gras fun from the heart of this Mandeville, Louisiana school with a big heart for education.