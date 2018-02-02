× Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of wintry weather

Harrisburg, PA — World-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania after seeing his shadow.

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather.

Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring. This year’s event attracted more than 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, located about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

In recent years, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter weather 103 times, while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.