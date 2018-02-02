NOPD: Man attacks tow truck driver, gets shot

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a tow truck driver shot a man who was attacking him tonight, Feb. 2.

It happened a little after 6:00 this evening in the 1800 block of Felicity Street. According to police, the tow truck driver fired in self-defense when a man began attacking him.

Police did not reveal any details surrounding the motives for the attack.

Police say the tow truck driver will face no charges in the case.

The other man will face charges, but police did not reveal what those charges would be. They say the man’s gunshot wound is not fatal.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional information would be released at this time.