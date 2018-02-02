Cookin’ with Nino: Crawfish Quiche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crawfish Quiche

1/2 cup Olive oil mayonnaise

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 extra large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

1 lb. Louisiana Crawfish

1 cup diced Prima Donna maturo cheese or mild Gouda

1/2 cup chopped green onions

¼ cup chopped Italian Flat Leaf Parsley

½ teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon All Purpose seasoning

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour, and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir in crawfish, cheese, dry mustard, all purpose seasoning, parsley and green onions. Spread into pie shell. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a fork inserted in the center comes out clean.

