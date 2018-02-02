× Change in Gentilly: Tigers remove Rebaudo as football coach

Holy Cross will change football coaches, a source told WGNO Sports.

Head football coach Eric Rebaudo confirmed his dismissal Friday to WGNO Sports.

“They decided to go in another direction,” said Rebaudo.

Rebaudo was dismissed after a 5 win regular season. However, the Tigers defeated Jesuit, St Aug, and ended a 17 game losing streak to Rummel with a dramatic 25-24 double overtime win.

Three of Holy Cross’ 5 losses were by four points, or fewer.

The Tigers began the 2017 season without star quarterback Chandler Fields, who transferred to Rummel.