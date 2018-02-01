You won’t believe this billboard: look who’s claiming Mardi Gras!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La - You see the billboard on I-20 in Slidell, Louisiana.

And your reaction is probably, "what!?!?!?"

Oh, no they didn't.

And oh yes, they did.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is right there looking up on these words.

These words make you look twice.

The words on this billboard and a few others around New Orleans read like this:

YOU ARE 114 MILES FROM AMERICA'S ORIGINAL MARDI GRAS.

That's what you read as you head into New Orleans in the middle of the Mardi Gras season.

That's the Mardi Gras season that's also in the middle of the year New Orleans is celebrates its tricentennial.

And according to the billboard, it's from Sweet Home Alabama, Alabama Travel.

The billboard stands tall for a debate that's been going on for as long as Mardi Gras has been going on.

Around New Orleans, people say Mardi Gras, of course, started in New Orleans.

In Mobile, Alabama, some people claim that Mardi Gras started right there.

The billboard is definitely creating conversations on the road and off the road.

People from both states, from both cities hold Mardi Gras near and dear to their hearts and would never give up the right to say the great tradition of celebrating started exactly where they claim it started.

New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mobile, Alabama.

There's another one down the road on I-20 in New Orleans East.

Let us know what you think about this great Mardi Gras debate that's now on the road and rolling across the Louisiana and Alabama stateline.