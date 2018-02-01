× Throw me some hand sanitizer, mister! Protect yourself at the parades from the flu

New Orleans — It’s carnival season folks! Pull out those ladders, grab the king cake, and throw me some hand sanitizer, mister???

That’s right, with Mardi Gras comes the masses — and germs.

“Use that hand sanitizer frequently. That can definitely reduce the likelihood of transmitting a virus to yourself or someone else,” said Dr. Benjamin Springgate with LSU Health New Orleans.

We all love our special spots on the route, but if someone’s hacking away — move out!

“If you notice that someone’s sick that’s near you, then first thing, stand away from them. Three to six feet away from them, optimally,” said Dr. Springgate.

And you may want to tweak that Mardi Gras mask.

“A mask can work, but I has to be worn consistently and it has to fit tightly around your face,” said Dr. Springgate.

Or wear that carnival-colored scarf!

“Maybe you can pull your scarf a little tighter around your face, just to provide some extra barrier,” said Dr. Springgate.

And this may make your kindergarten teacher mad, but don’t share.

“You don’t have to share that drink or share the food along the parade route this year – or the king cake, for example,” said Dr. Springgate.

And if you’re not feeling well. Stay home.

“Do yourself a favor. Recuperate and do not expose other people,” said Dr. Springgate.

The best way to battle the flu? The shot.

But what about reports spreading around, claiming the vaccine’s not that effective

Dr. Springgate says it’s 30 perfect effective, and still worth getting.

“You can imagine, if you wear a seat belt, that seat belts not going to protect you from every possible injury or every possible car crash – but it’s going to protect you against some. And the same is true with the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Springgate. “30% effective could still mean maybe you don’t go to the hospital, maybe you don’t spread it to someone else, maybe your experience is only for a couple days, instead of for a week or two weeks.”

So get the shot and take the proper precautions! Then you can join the crowds, and worry about catching beads, instead of the flu.

Everyone’s advised to get a shot once a year, but especially risk groups, like the very old and very young.

Health officials say during more severe seasons, the flu causes roughly 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations each year in Louisiana. We are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics.

For more information, click here