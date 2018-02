× Steve Gleason, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to ride in Endymion

NEW ORLEANS – Some very special current and former New Orleans Saints players will ride as special guests when Endymion rolls through the streets this Mardi Gras.

Steve Gleason will join standout rookie Pro Bowl sensations Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore in this year’s parade, Endymion announced this morning.

The “superkrewe” will roll on its traditional Mid-City route on February 10.