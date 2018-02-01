× Sisters accused of beating 3-year-old to death for taking cupcake

ATLANTA, Ga. – Two Atlanta-area sisters are accused of beating a 3-year-old boy to death with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

LaShirley and Glenndria Morris have been charged with murder in the Oct. 21 death of Kejuan “King” Mason.

According to the indictment, LaShirley used a bat to beat the boy repeatedly in the head, stomach, legs, and arms; while Glenndria, his legal guardian, spanked him. Authorities say it happened after he sneaked off and ate a cupcake.

They have been charged with two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the first-degree, WGCL reports.

The women are being held in the Fulton County Jail. They could face life in prison in convicted.