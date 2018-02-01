Sea change: pitching and defense will carry UNO baseball in 2018

As one of the top hitters in his time at LSU, UNO baseball coach Blake Dean appreciates offense as much as anyone.

But, Dean says his 2018 Privateers will be a team that leans more on pitching and defense. Dean has 21 pitchers on his roster. He spoke with Ed Daniels Thursday at Maestri Field.

UNO is led by its Friday starter, lefty Bryan Warzak. Warzak won 8, lost 3 in 2017. He posted an impressive earned run average of 2.12.

The Privateers open the season February 16th at home against Illinois-Chicago.