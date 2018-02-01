× Rummel athletic director Phil Greco announces retirement

METAIRIE – Longtime Archbishop Rummel High School athletic director Phil Greco says he will retire at the end of the current school year.

The 69-year-old Greco has served in his current role since the summer of 1994.

“It is time,” Greco said. “I want to spend more time with my grandchildren, and watch them play sports.”

Greco’s grandson Braden plays baseball at UL-Monroe, and Tyler plays baseball at Barbe. Granddaughter Jordyn runs track at McNeese.

Ironically, two of Greco’s greatest moments in athletics came against Barbe.

As the head coach at East St John, his Wildcats defeated the Bucs for the class 4A championship in 1980 in Lake Charles.

Thirty-two years later, Rummel defeated Barbe in the 5A championship game at the Superdome. The Raiders claimed their first state football crown.

Greco will always be known as the AD who hired legendary Rummel football coach Jay Roth.

Roth became the winningest coach in the history of the New Orleans Catholic League, and has coached the Raiders to four Superdome Classics, winning in 2012 and 2013.

“Jay is the quintessential football coach,” Greco said. “He knows X’s and O’s, discipline, promotions, and leadership. He fits every criteria.”

Greco said he will not be involved in choosing his successor.

Greco and his wife Linda will celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary in March.

​Greco is a native of Leland, Mississippi.