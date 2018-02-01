Lusher student wins Krewe of Muses Mardi Gras cup design contest

NEW ORLEANS – A student at Lusher Charter School has won the annual contest to design the official Mardi Gras cup for the Krewe of Muses.

Ana Richter’s design won the contest for Mardi Gras 2018, securing a grant for art programs for her school in the process.

“We are overwhelmed every year by the creativity of these students,” Muses Board Member and Chair of Community Outreach Kathy Conklin said. “It is a joy to work with our public school art programs across New Orleans. Our mission is to ensure that students like Ana Richter continue to shine artistically and contribute to the rich culture of our City’s Mardi Gras.”

Richter’s design, which depicts the mythological Muses that serve as the all-female Krewe’s inspiration, will be printed on 80,000 cups for this year’s parade.

Be sure to catch a cup with Richter’s design on it when the Krewe of Muses rolls along the traditional Uptown parade route on Thursday, February 8, at 6:30 p.m.