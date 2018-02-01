Legendary Saints radio commentator Jim Henderson announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS – Jim Henderson is retiring as the “voice of the Saints” after 30 years of play-by-play commentary.

“It’s time. This is a good year to go out,” Henderson said in a press release announcing his retirement. “It was a great season; the Saints were in two highly competitive playoff games and the future looks bright. It’s good timing.”

Henderson plans to travel with his wife and fish more often in his retirement after he leaves the WWL Saints Radio Network booth.

Leaving won’t be easy, Henderson said.

“One big reason is Deuce,” he said. “I love the guy. We were really having fun; calling a game with Deuce is like calling a game with a coach by your side. He’s as strong an analyst as he was a running back. And, for Deuce, it’s all about Team. That’s gold in play-by-play. I will miss Deuce. I will miss our Saints Radio broadcast team; I will miss calling the games. But, I’m looking forward to experiencing Saints football purely as a fan.”