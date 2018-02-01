Krewe of Tucks visits Magnolia to thank them for making toilet brushes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Tucks rolled into Magnolia Community Services today to thank them for their help! Past Tucks Kings and Queens along with the 2018 King and Queen of Tucks visited.

Magnolia is a place for adults with developmental disabilities. They offer programs to enrich their lives.

Every year, the clients at Magnolia help Tucks decorate their famous toilet brush throws. They decorate them with glitter, ribbons, and garland. This year they made over 10-thousand toilet brushes.

This year, Tucks is thrilled to have some of the Magnolia brush decorators ride in the parade.

Tucks rolls Uptown next Saturday.

The Krewe of Tucks was started 50 years ago by fraternity brothers at Loyola University. The Krewe is named after the old bar called, "Friar Tucks."

The theme for this year's ride is "50 Shades of Gold" to celebrate Tucks' 50th anniversary.

For more information about the Krewe of Tucks, click HERE.

For more information about Magnolia Community Services, click HERE.