Krewe of Titans in Slidell moves up parade time

SLIDELL – Officials with the Krewe of Titans have moved up the start of the parade by one hour due to weather concerns.

Titans was originally set to roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, but it will now start one hour earlier, at 5:30 p.m.

The Slidell Police Department advised motorists that the change will also mean all roads along the parade route will also close one hour earlier.

Roadblocks will go up along Pontchartrain Drive at 5 p.m. instead of the planned 6 p.m.