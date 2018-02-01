King Cake of the Day: Second Harvest bakes king cakes for a cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Second Harvest Food Bank does some amazing things for our community! But did you know that they also make king cakes?

Their kitchen is in operation 5 days a week and they provide thousands of meals across 23 Southern Louisiana parishes. They recently decided to go into catering and add king cakes to their repertoire.

If you ask the Brandon Jaffe, he'll tell you why to buy a Second Harvest King Cake, "you're helping support or kitchen, our mission, which is feeding people that are hungry."

All king cakes are made to order! So if you go to their website, you can fill out the form for a cake.