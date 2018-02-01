× JPSO identifies victims of fatal River Ridge double shooting

RIVER RIDGE, LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two men involved in a fatal double shooting in River Ridge yesterday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of Newton Street just before 3 p.m. on January 31.

Twenty-seven-year-old Garland McDowell was found at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at University Hospital a short time later.

Thirty-four-year-old Patrick Lebranch was shot once in the left leg, according to the JPSO.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau.