JPSO arrests 2 in connection to shooting death, body dump in Metairie

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two 17-year-old men in connection to the shooting death of another 17-year-old, whose body was dumped onto a Metairie street on Tuesday afternoon.

Valentin Martinez and Chicobi Smith have been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Tyris James.

Both of the suspects and the victim are all from Metairie.

James’ body was pulled from a vehicle and dumped in the road in the 2300 block of North Arnoult around 3:50 p.m. on January 30, according to the JPSO.

He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said at a press conference at the scene of the body dump he believes the victim was shot in another location and dumped in Metairie.

JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd said detectives are looking into how many people were vehicle at the time James’ body was dumped, and said there may have been more than the two arrested suspects and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, Boyd said.