CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 13: Nikola Mirotic #44 and Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls support each other during a game against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on January 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Pistons 107-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
ESPN: Pelicans make big trade deal to pick up Mirotic from Bulls
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans have made a big trade deal to bring Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic, according to ESPN.
Senior ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Pels will trade center Omer Asik and guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson to the Bulls as part of the deal, along with a 2018 protected first-round pick.
The Pels owe Asik $10.5 million this season, $11.2 million next season, and an additional $3 million in the 2019-2020 season, according to Wojnarowski’s report.
The Pelicans lost All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the final seconds of a win over the Houston Rockets on January 26.
