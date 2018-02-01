× ESPN: Pelicans make big trade deal to pick up Mirotic from Bulls

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans have made a big trade deal to bring Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic, according to ESPN.

Senior ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Pels will trade center Omer Asik and guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson to the Bulls as part of the deal, along with a 2018 protected first-round pick.

The Pels owe Asik $10.5 million this season, $11.2 million next season, and an additional $3 million in the 2019-2020 season, according to Wojnarowski’s report.

The Pelicans lost All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the final seconds of a win over the Houston Rockets on January 26.

