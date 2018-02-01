× Deputy shoots Marrero man after he drags deputy with vehicle, charges toward detective

MARRERO, La. — A Marrero man is being treated for a single gunshot wound after a deputy fired at him during a traffic stop and subsequent altercation.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Thursday afternoon tried to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Quintin Sanders.

Sanders initially refused to stop, but did stop later at the intersection of Garden and Acre roads. An unmarked JPSO unit pulled out in front of Sanders’ vehicle to block it. When deputies got out to speak to Sanders, he tried to drive away, deputies said, briefly dragging one of the detectives who was holding onto the door handle.

Sanders’ vehicle struck the JPSO unit then accelerated toward a second detective who was on foot.

That detective fired six shots at Sanders, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. He’s being treated for a non life-threatening injury at a local hospital.

None of the detectives involved were seriously injured during the incident.

When he’s released from the hospital, Sanders will be booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on two counts of attempted first degree murder and multiple narcotics and firearms charges.