Cleo Treats: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Krewe of Cleopatra runs on Friday, February 2nd. To honor their 45th anniversary, Test Kitchen Taylor is making an ancient candy! This recipe was found scribed into clay and is estimated to be from 1600 BC.

Be sure to find Test Kitchen Taylor and try to snag their signature throws: decorated cups! Test Kitchen Taylor will be on the sidewalk side of float 23-B! (Its the snake float!)

Cleo Candy

1 cup dates

1 teaspoon cold water

10-15 walnut halves

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

small jar of runny honey

1/2 cup ground almonds or almond flour