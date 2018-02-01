Bourbon Street strip club workers continue to protest recent raids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The French quarter was abuzz Thursday night, as dancers and club workers were protesting recent raids that temporarily shut down several strip clubs on Bourbon Street.

State investigators teamed up with the NOPD last week in an effort to combat human trafficking. Although no arrests were made for human trafficking, the city did collect thousands of dollars in fines for other violations and now several strip clubs are closed and dancers are out of work during one of the busiest times of the year, Carnival Season.

The raids found more than 70 violations including "multiple incidents of prostitution, lewd acts and in some cases illegal drug activity." several strip clubs are temporarily shut down, but "Temptations" has been reportedly closed for good.