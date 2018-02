Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- On the day before Mardi Gras, you can feel the Lundi Gras love at Cafe Istanbul.

Blair Dottin-Haley and his special guests will be performing at "Lundi Gras Love VII."

Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Cafe Istanbul, 2372 St. Claude Ave.