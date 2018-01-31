Wrestling with Monster Jam: Wild Bill vs Chad Fortune

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The driver's name is Chad Fortune.

The Monster Jam truck Chad drives is called Soldier Fortune.

When Chad Fortune drove his Soldier Fortune Monster Jam truck into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood was there waiting to chat with him.

Wild Bill was waiting to wrestle Chad Fortune into a TV interview.

Chad Fortune has professional wrestling on his resume as well as his current career as a driver in the sport of Monster Jam.

Here's what Monster Jam says about the Soldier Fortune truck Chad Fortune drives:

As homage to the thousands of dedicated men and women in the U.S. Military around the world, a new Monster Jam® truck debuted in Miami January 3, 2015, that pays tribute to the armed forces. Soldier Fortune has burst on to the scene with a camouflage, tank-inspired truck driven by longtime Monster Jam veteran, Chad Fortune.

Monster Jam, with Chad Fortune and other drivers like Morgan Kane in his Grave Digger Monster Jam truck, rolled into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for an action-packed, adrenaline-charged Saturday of entertainment for the entire family.

Kids of all ages love Monster Jam.

They get up close and personal and meet the drivers and see the Monster Trucks do things they've only seen online.

Part of the Monster Jam party is the Monster Jam Pit Party. That's like a meet and greet for kids and the drivers.

That's the time for autographs and selfies and memories of Monster Jam that will last until these kids bring their kids to Monster Jam.