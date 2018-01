LIVE NOW: Watch views of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon from multiple telescopes. Take a look: https://t.co/a5ScGDXhQu — NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Super Blood Moon may be over in the New Orleans area, but that doesn’t mean the show’s over everywhere.

NASA has been live streaming the rare event for the past three hours, following the moon from multiple telescopes.

Check out the Super Blood Moon in all its glory.