United Airlines denies woman’s “emotional support” peacock

NEWARK, NJ -- Here's a story that's getting a lot of traction online and you really have to see the video to believe it!
United Airlines denied a woman's request to bring a peacock on the plane.
The woman claimed it was an "emotional support" peacock.
The organization "Live and Let Fly" says the woman had a second ticket for the bird.
However, United says it did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons...including its weight and size.
The news comes after competitor Delta said it would crack down on emotional support animals.
Reaction to the story online has been appropriately hilarious.