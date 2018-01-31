United Airlines denies woman’s “emotional support” peacock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ -- Here's a story that's getting a lot of traction online and you really have to see the video to believe it!

United Airlines denied a woman's request to bring a peacock on the plane.

The woman claimed it was an "emotional support" peacock.

The organization "Live and Let Fly" says the woman had a second ticket for the bird.

However, United says it did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons...including its weight and size.

The news comes after competitor Delta said it would crack down on emotional support animals.

Reaction to the story online has been appropriately hilarious.

Please do not bring your emotional support peacock into our restaurant. Thank you. Peace and love. — Pizza Nola, 141 W Harrison, Lakeview (@PizzaNola) January 30, 2018

Hopefully this won’t affect badgers https://t.co/AipmnId5qh — Suzanne Walsh (@SuzanneWalsh_) January 31, 2018

Thank you @united. I’m sorry but if you can’t fly on a plane without a live peacock it’s time to invest in a motor coach. #iempathizebutno — Patty Rasmussen (@patty_rasmussen) January 31, 2018

as if there's any other kind of peacock — Mike West (@camdenlight) January 31, 2018

Apparently feathers were ruffled. https://t.co/MLrg040Vr8 — Jeff Simmons (@JackHites) January 31, 2018

Would 100% rather sit next to a peacock than a child. — Natalie O'Donoghue (@Nataliealana87) January 31, 2018

The only support-peacock I know of is currently being held by ICE at Newark.

Can I interest you in a support-cassowary?

(This guy takes no prisoners) pic.twitter.com/kopmxeVNtG — Kyles (@kylieklogs) January 31, 2018

I married my emotional support peacock and we're very happy — Rebecca Hazelton (@hinxminx) January 31, 2018