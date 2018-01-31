× Six Bourbon Street strip clubs reach settlements with ATC, four to reopen soon

NEW ORLEANS — Six of the eight Bourbon Street strip clubs that were shut down by the ATC and NOPD have settled their cases, but two of them have had their permits revoked.

According to a release from the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the settlement agreements address the “multiple incidents of prostitutions, lewd acts, and in some cases illegal drug activity” that led to the emergency suspensions of eight Bourbon Street strip clubs.

Here’s the latest on the clubs:

Scores

The club been suspended for 45 days. 21 days will be active suspension. 24 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $7500.00 fine and with be placed on probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines, the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period, and additional penalties.

Temptations

Permit revoked. The club will also pay a $2500.00 fine.

Stilettos

The club has been suspended for 30 days. 14 days will be active suspension. 16 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $5000.00 fine and with be placed on probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines, the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period, and additional penalties.

Rick’s Sporting Saloon

The club has been suspended for 30 days. 14 days will be active suspension. 16 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $5000.00 fine and with be placed on

probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines and the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period.

Rick’s Cabaret

The club will serve a 30-day suspension. 10 days will be active suspension. 20 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $5000.00 fine and with be placed on probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines, the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period, and additional penalties.

Lipstixx

The club has immediately ceased operations as a gentleman’s club. The alcohol permit has been surrendered to the ATC. It will pay a $3600.00 fine. The club will reapply and attempt to reopen as a dance club. The final club (Lipstixx), closed its doors prior to being served a suspension but nevertheless reached an agreement with the ATC as well.

The status of the other two clubs — Hustler Barely Legal and Dixie Divas — is unclear.

On Wednesday afternoon, dancers and strip club employees who are unemployed because of the raids protested on Bourbon Street, overshadowing a city press conference that was held to tout progress on Bourbon Street construction and remind tourists that “Bourbon Street is open for business.”

Here’s video of the protest: