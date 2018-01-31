Sirens of New Orleans fin up for Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- They are the mythical creatures of the sea, and they have come ashore just in time for Mardi Gras.

The Sirens of New Orleans will mesmorize parade-goers with their luring dance moves during three different parades throughout Carnival.

So what is a siren?

A siren is considered a mermaid that entranced sailors in Greek mythology.

This all-woman krewe plans to do the same to those who gaze upon their march.

"Once it starts it's a big huge adrenaline rush and it just gets you through that six, seven, sometimes eleven miles when you stop," says Julie Barecki, the founding artistic director of the sirens.

The look is all about the corsets, fishnets, glittery makeup, and wacky wigs.

Let's not forget these special throws that are handed out by female sailors during the parades.

Each throw has a special message in a bottle.

"Everybody wants the throw at Mardi Gras, right? It's great to allow individuals their creative freedom to make whatever they wanted to and then put their own message in that bottle, their own personal message to whoever gets that bottle from them. So, it's just a very positive sort of throw that we do that it's never going to be the same thing ever," says Barecki.

During the interview, I fisehd around for the theme of the bottles, and the sirens gave me a little hint.

"There are some stranger things themed bottles this year," Barecki says with a smirk.

These mer-mazing ladies also learn multiple choreographed dances over the year all in preparation for the parades.

"Once you have that full costume on, you are that character. It's pretty cool to be a mermaid, even when it rains during the parades it fits what we do really really well," says Barecki.

All ye be warned, these alluring sirens could just pull you away with the tide...

The Sirens of New Orleans are happy to announce that we will be parading Mardi Gras 2018 with:

Krewe of Cleopatra - February 2, 2018

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx - February 7, 2018

Krewe d'Etat - February 9, 2019

For more information on the sirens click here.