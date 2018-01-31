× NOPD: Gunman wielding dual pistols shoots man during Irish Channel robbery

NEW ORLEANS – A man brandishing two handguns hopped out of a Camaro and opened fire on the man he was robbing in the Irish Channel last night.

The unidentified suspect pulled up in a red Camaro near where the 34-year-old victim was standing in the 400 block of Harmony Street just after 11 p.m. on January 30, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The suspect hopped out of the Camaro brandishing two handguns with extended magazines and demanded the victim turn over his property.

The victim began putting his things on the ground and told the armed robber his wallet was inside.

When the gunman told the victim to go inside to get his wallet, the victim refused, and the gunman opened fire, according to the NOPD.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he is listed in stable condition.

The gunman hopped back into his car and took off.