Love it, Like it, Hate it: Doritos + Nacho Cheese Chips

The Super Bowl is Sunday, which means an abundance of chips and dip. And if old-school chips like Doritos are among your favorites, you’ll want to tune in to see how your options have expanded – and nutritionally, there’s a lot of better-for-you options to choose from.  We’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst nacho-style chips (nutritionally speaking) in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it.

 

Most tortilla chips are relatively low in saturated fat (and nearly all saturated fat is plant-based sat fat), with no hydrogenated oils.

 

 

LOVE IT!

BEANS are first ingredient

 

Beanfields Nacho Bean & Rice Chips

  • Per serving: 140 calories, 190 mg sodium, 18 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 5 grams protein
  • Ingredients include: Black beans, navy beans, brown rice, safflower or sunflower oil, seasoning blend.

 

 

Beanitos Nacho Cheese White Bean Chips

  • Per serving: 130 calories, 140 mg sodium, 14 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams protein
  • Ingredients include: Navy beans, sunflower oil, rice flour, cheddar cheese, whey powder, spices, salt.

 

 

 

LIKE IT!

CORN is first ingredient

 

Garden of Eatin’ Organic Nacho Corn Tortilla Chips

  • Per serving:  130 calories, 200 mg sodium, 17 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams protein
  • Ingredients include: Organic white corn, organic expeller pressed sunflower oil, maltodextrin, cheddar cheese…

 

Late July Nacho Chipotle Chips

  • Per serving: 130 calories, 210 mg sodium, 16 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Organic whole ground yellow corn, non-GMO oil, non-GMO nacho chipotle seasoning…

 

 

 

HATE IT!

 

Dorito’s Nacho Cheese

  • Per serving:  140 calories, 210 mg sodium, 16 grams carb, 1 grams fiber, 2 grams protein
  • Ingredients include: Corn, vegetable oil, maltodextrin, salt, cheddar cheese, whey, MSG (monosodium glutamate), spices, artificial color including yellow 6, yellow 5, red 40).

 

 

