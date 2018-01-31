Lakeview Harbor closing after 25 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Lakeview Harbor Restaurant on Harrison Avenue is turning off its grill tonight (Jan. 31).

The iconic neighborhood restaurant, known for its bigger-than-life hamburgers and baked potatoes, lost its lease.

It's been a mainstay in Lakeview for 25 years and served as a gathering place for celebrations, birthdays and other get togethers.

Lakeview Harbor was also one of the first restaurants to reopen after Hurricane Katrina.

"It’ll be an experience to open at a different spot after 25 years," owner Shawn Toups said.

Toups said he plans to open a new location in the next three to six weeks. He hasn't disclosed where that new location will be.