King Cake of the Day: Chung’s Heavenly Sweets!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPLACE, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

At Chung's Heavenly sweets, they serve delicious Korean BBQ, tomato soup, and king cakes! Chung, the owner, came from Korea, but she loves New Orleans so much, she is a licensed New Orleans Tour Guide.

So how did she get into king cakes? "I tried with cinnamon rolls, but two years later I said, I'm going to make my own. So I started with a croissant dough, I normally proof 12 hours first, then I braid, and I make a homemade syrup to make it soft on the inside. Then homemade icing, with cream cheese."

But you won't find a baby in this cake. "I make the king cake vodka ball and I put it in the center so whoever wants to taste it is the person who buys the next king cake!

But she has a message about her special vodka balls, "I always warn them, don't give to babies!"