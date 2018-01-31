× Group of bicycle riding robbers attack man in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for at least six people who attacked and robbed a man in the French Quarter last week.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Barracks Street on January 26, according to the NOPD.

The group, all of whom were wearing hooded sweatshirts that partially concealed their faces, circled the victim on their bicycles and began attacking him.

They grabbed his cell phone and rode off up Barracks toward North Rampart Street.

Surveillance footage revealed a group of at least nine people had been riding through the French Quarter before the attack, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the subjects is asked to contact the Eighth District Investigative Unit at (504)-658-6080.