Get the Skinny: Super Bowl Snacks

It’s the biggest game of the year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be the biggest nutritional disaster of the year – check out these 3 easy, peasy Super Bowl ideas, perfect whether you’re hosting or just showing up to the party, which options ranging from fast food to vegan!

Popeyes Blackened Tenders

Okay okay – we know it’s easy to just pick up fast-food chicken for the game! So when it comes to fried chicken, Molly’s top pick is Popeyes Blackened Tenders:

Deep-fried but not breaded white meat tenders

3-piece serving: 170 calories, 0 saturated fat, 2 grams carbs, 26 grams of protein.

Added bonus: sodium is lower than regular strips and tenders, with 550 mg sodium per three tenders.

Veggie Pizza | Vegetarian, option for GF (Recipe below)

Whole grain or veggie-based crust topped with hummus, veggies, and goat cheese

Zucchini “Sushi” | Raw, Vegan, GF (Recipe below)

Zucchini roll-ups filled with spread of colorful hummus and matchstick veggies

RECIPES:

Veggie Pizza | Vegetarian, option for GF

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

4 100% whole grain or veggie-based pizza crusts: Top picks: 100% whole wheat pita, low-carb tortilla (e.g. La Tortilla Factory High Fiber Low Carb Tortillas) or cauliflower crust (e.g. Outer Aisle Gourmet Cauliflower Crust)

¼ cup olive oil

Dash of sea salt

Dash of black pepper

1 cup Lantana White Bean or Edamame Hummus

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup red cherry tomatoes (halved)

4 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese

Fresh parsley

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush both sides of pita or tortilla with olive oil and place onto large baking sheet or baking stone. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake in oven for 5-7 minutes until lightly toasted and just starting to brown. Remove from oven.

Once cool to the touch, spread 1/4 cup hummus onto each pita and top with spinach, yellow pepper, tomatoes, goat cheese and parsley. Drizzle or spritz each with olive oil. Bake for another 5 minutes, until goat cheese softens and turns lightly golden. Slice into fours and serve warm.

Per serving (with Outer Aisle Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza Crust): 195 calories, 15.5 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 350 mg sodium, 6.5 grams carbohydrate,3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein.

**********



Zucchini “Sushi” | Raw, Vegan, GF

Ingredients:

4 zucchini (each yields 6 – 8 slices)

½ – ¾ cup beet hummus or Lantana’s Sriracha Carrot Hummus

2 carrots, sliced into matchsticks

1 cucumber, seeds removed and sliced into matchsticks

1 medium beet, spiralized

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

1 small bunch cilantro

Instructions:

Slice ends off of zucchini. Using a vegetable peeler, peel zucchini into long, thin, flat and wide strips.

Lay zucchini strip flat and top with teaspoon-ish dab hummus on one end. Add matchsticks of assorted vegetables, avocado and sprigs of cilantro. Roll up and thread with toothpick. Serve chilled on serving platter with optional dipping sauce (e.g. Sriracha, peanut sauce, Greek yogurt dill sauce).

Per serving: 185 calories, 9 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 80 mg sodium, 20 grams carbohydrate, 7.5 grams fiber, 10 grams protein.

###

