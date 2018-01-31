Bonjour! ‘An American in Paris’ musical brings romance & ballet to Saenger Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The beautiful and romantic Broadway musical "An American in Paris" is bringing its brand of ballet to the Saenger Theatre.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked to one of the show's stars, Allison Walsh, about this critically acclaimed French-themed musical.

"An American in Paris" is about an American soldier and a mysterious French girl in the aftermath of World War II. Acclaimed director-choreographer and 2015 Tony Award-winner, Christopher Whedldon bring the magic and romance of Paris. The unforgettable music is from George and Ira Gershwin in the four-time Tony Award-winning production.

Walsh was actually born in New Orleans and has family in Algiers.

"An American in Paris" is showing at the Saenger Theatre now through Sunday. For ticket information, click HERE.

The show is based on the hit movie starring Gene Kelly.

For more information about the show, click HERE.