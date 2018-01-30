YLC starts recycling program for your unwanted Mardi Gras beads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- This Mardi Gras you'll see something that we've needed for awhile -- a bead recycling program.

Our city catch basins have been clogged with thousands of beads, so now the Young Leadership Council along with Arc of Greater New Orleans have teamed up to make Mardi Gras more clean and green.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look at this new bead recycling initiative.

The Young Leadership Council, better known as the YLC, along with Arc, want to get the beads off the streets after the Mardi Gras parades.

The YLC says their pilot recycling program couldn't come at a better time. Recently over 93,000 pounds of beads were found in our city's catch basins.

"We are making Mardi gras a little bit cleaner and greener. What I love about this program is that anyone can do it, and it doesn't take a lot of time. We will have six stations along the Uptown route. We will have voulunteers passing out bead bags and plastic bags. You can fill them up and bring them to one of our stations," Hannah Kincannon, Project Leader for YLC Recycles said.

Since 2013, YLC Recycles has been recycling at various events in New Orleans. This will be the first time they do it for Mardi Gras. They will be out on the parade route the 1st Saturday and 2nd Sunday for the day parades.

They are still looking for volunteers to help with their recycling initiative. For more information on how you can help, click HERE.

Of course, Arc, the group the YLC is partnering with will take bead and throw donations, year round.