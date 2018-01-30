Would you eat it? Muffaletta Dip!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is making a New Orleans classic with a twist! It's perfect for along the parade route a Mufaletta Dip!

Muffaletta Dip

8 ounces block Jack cheese, cut into a small dice

4 ounces sliced salami

4 ounces sliced pepperoni

1/2 red onion, diced

1/2 cup diced roasted red pepper

1 cup olive salad

1/4 cup chopped pepperoncini

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon liquid from pepperoncini

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Combine cheese, salami, pepperoni, onion, red pepper, olive salad, and pepperoncini in a large bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, pepperoncini liquid, garlic, basil, thyme, and red pepper flakes.

Pour on top of cheese, salami mixture and mix in.

Sprinkle parsley on top. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!