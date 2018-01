Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINA -- This may be the slowest, and it's the definitely the cutest, run for the border we've ever seen.

It was certainly a surprise for police stationed at the border in China.

Over the weekend, a wild elephant walked across the border into Laos with no supervision.

As you can see, surveillance video captured everything.

Officials say they couldn't believe their eyes.

About an hour later, the very same elephant returned to China!