× Time is running out to claim $50K Powerball ticket purchased in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — As of Tuesday (Jan. 30), no one has stepped forward to claim a $50,000 Powerball prize that was won Sept. 2, 2017.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #380 on Gause Boulevard.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the Sept. 2 drawing were 06-21-41-52-62 and the Powerball number was 26.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Prizes greater than $600 may be claimed at any of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.