NOFD fights early morning fire in Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department was called to an early morning blaze at an abandoned apartment complex in the Desire neighborhood.

Firefighters got a call that an abandoned apartment complex and a vehicle were on fire near the intersection of Press Court and Higgins Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, the fire was fully involved.

It took the firefighters about one hour to completely extinguish the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.