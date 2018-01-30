Let there be light: How to add some pizzazz to your Mardi Gras costume!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON -- It's a wearable art party at the St. Tammany Art Association on the Northshore, as several people are learning the "how to's" when it comes to creating DIY light-up art. It may look like a difficult process, but these costumes utilize former light up throws whose batteries have gone dead. It’s one way people are breathing new life into old throws and recycling LED parts for future use this carnival season.

"We're going to rewire them. I'm going to teach the class how to identify which side is positive, which side is negative and how to wire that up and wear it," says professor of new media and animation, John Valentino,

The St. Tammany Art Association hosts several programs for adults in addition to last night's wearable electronics tutorial. Click here for more information.