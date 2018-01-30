Lafourche police stop man with over 100 MDMA pills, AR-15, handguns in car

THIBODAUX, LA – A Baton Rouge man was arrested in Raceland with over 100 MDMA pills, an AR-15 rifle, and two handguns in his car.

A Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over 36-year-old Rahmoud Thigpen for a traffic violation on Highway 182 around 12:30 a.m. on January 29.

After noticing the strong smell of marijuana wafting out from the vehicle, officers began an investigation.

Thigpen admitted to having drugs and guns inside his vehicle, and officers found over 100 MDMA pills, over 92 grams of marijuana, two Xanax pills, two legend drugs for which he had no prescription, assorted drug paraphernalia, the AR-15, and two handguns with extended magazines.

Thigpen was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and MDMA, possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and no license plate light.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center with a bond of $55,550.