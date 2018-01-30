× JPSO: Homicide victim pushed out of car, onto North Arnoult Street in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in Metairie.

According to JPSO, deputies responded about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a body being pulled from a vehicle and dumped onto the road in the 2300 block of North Arnoult Street in Metairie.

The victim, a male possibly between 18 and 25 years old, was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said this is a developing investigation. He believes the victim was shot in another location and dumped at the location in Metairie.

