House hunter finds dead body in garage of house for sale

NEW ORLEANS – A prospective home buyer got more than he was expecting when he found a dead body decomposing in the garage.

The unidentified house hunter was taking a tour of the back of a house in the 1500 block of Shirley Drive in Algiers when he began to smell a foul odor wafting out from behind the closed garage door.

When the garage door was opened, he found the body of a 47-year-old man lying on a mattress, according to the NOPD.

No cause of death has been revealed, and the identity of the dead man has not been released.

A one bedroom, one bathroom, 736 square foot house with a detached garage is currently listed for sale at that location.