Endymion Land Rush 2018

The annual Endymion land rush on Orleans Avenue has begun.

Since a city ordinance makes it illegal to “fence, rope off, or stake out any area of public property along a parade route except when necessary to protect plants, shrubbery, trees and other landscaping materials,” the way to claim land on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground has shifted to spray paint.

As of this weekend, there were still some prime locations available. Check out the map to see what’s been grabbed already and more photos.