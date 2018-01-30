× Cookin’ with Nino: New Orleans Crawfish Bread

New Orleans Crawfish Bread

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 chopped onion

1 chopped green bell pepper

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup finely sliced green onions

1 1/2 cups Rouses mayonnaise

3 ounces Provolone cheese

3 ounces Mozzarella cheese

3 ounces Cheddar cheese

3 ounces Velveeta cheese

1 pound peeled Louisiana crawfish tail meat (with fat)

1 stick of melted butter

2 loaves of Rouses French bread, cut in half

Instructions:

In a large cast iron skillet, sauté vegetables over medium-high heat until wilted. Add mayonnaise and cheese and stir until mixture is completely melted. Remove from heat and mix in crawfish meat. Spread mixture over each half of the French bread, and put back together to form a loaf. Baste top with butter and bake at 250 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese is completely melted and the bread is browned. Cut into slices and serve.

