IBIZA, SPAIN -- You could call it a big, bubbly blunder on an island off of Spain.

As the best blunders are, it was all caught on camera!

A man was trying to pop the cork on a $42,000 magnum of champagne, when it slipped out of his grip.

The sparkling wine sprayed all over the place and the bottle fell to the ground.

The video has gone viral, but there's been little sympathy for the guy online.

Many thought it served him right for showing off.