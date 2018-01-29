Want to ‘play ball’ with the Baby Cakes? A new job could take you out to the ball game (with a paycheck)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Baby Cakes are looking for you.

That means the Baby Cakes have a job for you.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at home plate with Baby Cakes Assistant General Manager Bob Moullette and a long list of who and what the Baby Cakes are looking for in the new season.

The Baby Cakes are looking for young adults, senior citizens, college kids, high school kids, that's a little of everybody.

Here are a few of the positions that need to be filled:

Concession Workers

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Parking Lot Attendees

Mascots

Retail Assistants

Customer Service

Food Service

Ticket Sales

You need to get an application online and then apply in person at the Shine on Airline. That's the baseball stadium where the Cakes play all their home games.

The address is 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana 70003.

For more information on jobs, all you have to do is just click right here please.

The 2018 season for the Baby Cakes starts with five home games with Nashville. The first game is Thursday April 5, 2018. That Thursday night game is at 7 pm

The next five games are with Colorado Springs. Those games start Tuesday April 17 at 7 pm.

Good news from the Baby Cakes this season is that Arnie Beyeler will return for his third season. Arnie Beyeler is the manager of the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

Arnie will have on his staff Jeremy Powell as pitching coach, Tommy Gregg is hitting coach, Robert Rodriguez is defensive coach Greg Harrel is athletic trainer, Robert Reichert is conditioning coach and as video assistant, it's Alex Burritt.

You can add your name to that great list.

Just apply for a job with the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

And all you'll have to do then is, play ball!